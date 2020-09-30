OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man accused of falsely identifying himself as a U.S. Marshal at various places in around Omaha was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Jeffrey Ostdiek, 55, of Sarpy County was taken into custody at a hotel in Omaha, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Ostdiek allegedly identified himself as a U.S. Marshal to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and at a local spa where he asked for information on an employee. He also allegedly went to another Omaha business and harassed employees for several days, claiming there was a federal case against the company.

He is also accused of attempting to gain entry to a private home. Deputies advised the homeowner to get a protection order. After police issued a notice barring Ostdiek from trespassing, he allegedly signed it as “The United States Marshal Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek.”

“The Marshals Service has a storied history with dedicated employees serving our community every day,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska Scott Kracl said. “Having a person identify themselves as a U.S. Marshal and causing harm to those we serve will not be tolerated. We will pursue and attempt to prosecute to the fullest extent anyone who attempts to tarnish that reputation.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.