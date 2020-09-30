PIERCE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in the northeastern Nebraska town of Pierce say officers were attacked and assaulted as they tried to arrest a man, and a dog involved in the attack was shot and later euthanized.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that police on Tuesday morning went to the home of a 30-year-old man after receiving reports of a man breaking into homes and pounding on doors in the area.

Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg said in a news release that officers saw the man pounding on vehicles and trying to get into a home. Lohrberg said the suspect became combative when confronted by officers.

Lohrberg said one of the man’s dogs attacked an officer, and the suspect assaulted another officer.

