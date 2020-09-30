The Senate voted Wednesday on a stopgap government spending bill to keep federal agencies running, with just hours to spare before the fiscal expiration date.

It passed on a 84-10 vote and now needs to get President Trump’s signature.

The bill keeps government open and running until December 11, giving lawmakers more time to work out a larger deal on comprehensive government funding legislation.

After bipartisan talks were nearly derailed last week, the House added two coronavirus relief provisions. Republicans got billions for a farm-aid program while Democrats secured $8 billion for food assistance for families.

The spending bill is the one bipartisan bright spot on Capitol Hill where partisan gridlock keeps any attempts at coronavirus relief on ice and heats up in the Senate over President Trump’s nomination to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court less than 40 days from the election.

