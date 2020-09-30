Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday that President Trump should “correct” his comments telling the White nationalist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate against Joe Biden Tuesday night.

Mr. Trump drew heavy criticism after he declined to directly condemn White supremacists during a discussion on street violence. Mr. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said he believes the president misspoke.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment,” the South Carolina senator told reporters on Capitol Hill. “He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it.”

“If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” he added.

An explosive moment from the first face-off between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden Tuesday was when the president was pressed by the debate moderator, Fox News’s Chris Wallace, to condemn White supremacist groups.

“I’m willing to do anything, I want to see peace,” Mr. Trump said.

“Then do it, sir,” Mr. Wallace said.

“Give me a name,” the president said.

“White supremacists,” Mr. Wallace suggested.

“Proud Boys,” Mr. Biden added.

“OK, Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” the president said. “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”

Mr. Trump has yet to clarify the comments, but Alyssa Farah, the White House communications director, told Fox News Wednesday she doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“I don’t that think that there is anything to clarify. He’s told them to stand back,” she said. “He’s leading. He doesn’t need any sort of vigilantism. That’s never what we’ve called for. What we’ve called for is Democrat mayors and Democrat governors to call up the resources we’re prepared to make available.”

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro defended Mr. Trump’s performance and slammed Mr. Wallace for serving as a “second debater” against the president.

“The president has denounced White supremacists repeatedly. You guys just aren’t hearing that,” he told MSNBC. “What I think Chris Wallace did last night was basically serve as Joe Biden’s cut man.”

