By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 30, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Topeka authorities say a car was badly damaged after an explosive device was placed inside the vehicle.

WIBW-TV reports that police were called Monday night after an explosion inside a car that was parked near an apartment building.

The Topeka Fire Department said a preliminary investigation showed that an explosive device had been placed in the car’s passenger compartment. The police Bomb Unit was brought in to investigate.

The explosion was contained to the car. Authorities say no other explosive devices were found in the area.

