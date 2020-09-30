President Trump said Wednesday that he succeeded in driving a wedge between Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden and his “radical left” base during their first presidential debate.

“Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves!” the president tweeted, referring to socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her “squad” of liberal Democratic freshmen.

“Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

During the debate, Mr. Biden essentially dismissed the Green New Deal that is embraced by liberal climate-change activists in his party.

“I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Mr. Biden said when pressed by moderator Chris Wallace. “I support the Biden plan I put forward.”

Mr. Trump responded, “Oh, well, that’s a big statement. That means you just lost the radical left.”

The president tweeted on Wednesday, “Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!”

Mr. Trump also said on Twitter of Mr. Wallace, “Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun.”

