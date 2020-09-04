President Trump hailed the peacemaking powers of economics Friday as he presided over the White House signing of a deal between leaders from Serbia and Kosovo.

“Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell served as a special envoy for the talks. The idea is that normalizing the economic relationship will lead to a better political relations between the countries.

“Let’s give them a little taste of the Trump economy,” Mr. Grenell said.

Mr. Trump likened the deal to a recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that hinged on economic development.

He said he’s found a winning formula and is willing to take on challenges that have festered for too long.

“It took decades because you didn’t have anybody trying to get it done,” Mr. Trump said of the Serbia-Kosovo deal. “There was a lot of fighting and now there’s a lot of love.”

“Economics can bring people together,” the president added.

Mr. Hoti praised it as a big step forward, while Mr. Vucic invited Mr. Trump to visit Serbia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.