EVERETT. Wash. (AP) - A man killed near the Snohomish River has been identified as James R. Scannell, 56, of Everett.

Scannell was shot around 3:15 p.m. Monday at Langus Riverfront Park, The Daily Herald reported. Police initially reported that witnesses saw a vehicle leaving the scene.

The man died of a gunshot wound, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy confirmed the death was homicide. Police declined to release more details Thursday but said they were still investigating.

