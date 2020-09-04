TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The FBI says an assistant boys high school basketball coach in Topeka posed as a teenage girl on social media to get explicit photos from other teenagers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the FBI is seeking tips from anyone who may have been contacted by 40-year-old Jeffrey Pierce on Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Grindr. The usernames he is alleged to have used included Addie Strode, Kennedy and Jordy Rey Rey.

Pierce was suspended from his job at Seaman High School because of the investigation that resulted in two federal counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing it. The Seaman school board will consider to terminate his teaching contract Friday.

Prior to working as a history teacher at Seaman High, Pierce worked for the nearby Auburn-Washburn school district as a history teacher and cross country, basketball and track coach.

