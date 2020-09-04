A Cleveland police officer died late Thursday after being shot in the line of duty.

The FBI identified the fallen officer as Detective James Skernivitz, 53, who had been with the department for more than 25 years.

He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Do you know who shot Detective James Skernivitz, one of CPD’s finest. Shooting occurred last night on city’s West side. If you have ANY info please call law enforcement 24/7 tipline at 216-622-6842. Reward money is available for info leading to arrest & conviction — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) September 4, 2020

“Cleveland lost one its finest tonight in the line of duty,” police Chief Calvin Williams said during a press conference early Friday morning.

CPPA President Jeff Follmer told Cleveland.com that another person, who was not an officer, was in Detective Skernivitz’s vehicle at the time and was also killed in the shooting. That person was not identified, but media outlets identified him as a 50-year-old man.

A manhunt is currently underway to catch those responsible. The Cleveland division of the FBI is offering reward money to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

The incident, which occurred in the city’s Stockyard’s neighborhood, is still under investigation. Few details are available.

The police chief and mayor are expected to speak later Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.