Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump against accusations of disrespecting fallen soldiers by touting the administration’s record on veteran affairs Friday morning.

In particular, Mr. Pence pointed to the administration’s efforts to bolster military funding and resources while reforming operations at the Department of Veteran Affairs as proof of the president’s commitment to those in service.

“Any suggestion that this president doesn’t love and respect, men and women of our armed forces and their families is absurd on its face,” the vice president said on Fox Business. “I have never known anyone in public life, who respects, or reveres, the men and women who serve in our armed forces, their families, or our veterans, then President Donald Trump.”

Mr. Pence’s comments come after a new report from The Atlantic was released Thursday night with four anonymous sources “with firsthand knowledge” claiming that Mr. Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris last November by falsely blaming rain and a helicopter that couldn’t fly.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” the president allegedly told aides. The article also states that the president referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood in World War I as “suckers” for getting killed.

Mr. Pence said he spoke with the president that day and could testify to how disappointed the president was about not making the trip.

The White House and the president himself have been strongly pushing back on the magazine’s claims since the report was released.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

