House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday slammed President Trump for his “repeated disparagement” of the U.S. military.

“The President’s repeated disparagement of our men and women in uniform, calling them ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ is profoundly appalling,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said in a statement. “Every day, Trump makes clear that he does not comprehend what it means to sacrifice for one’s country — as he consistently puts his own interests ahead of our national security and those who defend it.”

The Atlantic released a report late Thursday night citing four anonymous sources “with firsthand knowledge” that claimed the president canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in November by falsely blaming rain and a helicopter that couldn’t fly.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” he allegedly told aides.

The article also states that Mr. Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood in World War I as “suckers” for getting killed.

The president has categorically denied the allegations against him in the piece, which he called a “fake story” and a “disgrace.”

He said soldiers are “heroes.”

Mrs. Pelosi argued that Mr. Trump’s alleged comments are just one example of why he isn’t a fit commander in chief.

“Trump obstinately refuses to stand up to Putin for offering Taliban-connected militants bounties for killing American and coalition troops in Afghanistan,” she said.

• Dave Boyer and Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this story.

