BARRE, Mass. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide Friday in a small Massachusetts town, authorities said.

Local police as well as state troopers went a home in Barre on Friday morning after receiving a report that a homicide had occurred, according to a statement from state police.

A suspect was apprehended later in the day in nearby East Brookfield, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

The suspect was later identified as Robert Leger, 71, authorities told Masslive.com.

He’s scheduled to face a murder charge in court later Friday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Police said there is no threat to public safety. The victim’s name was not made public.

No additional information was released. Barre has a population of about 5,000 people.

