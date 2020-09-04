MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A special election is set for the position of an Alabama state senator who resigned this week before being arrested on a misdemeanor campaign finance charge.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday the primary to fill the District 26 seat representing part of Montgomery County is set for Nov. 17. A runoff will be held Dec. 15 if needed, and the general election will be March 2.

David Burkette was arrested Thursday on charges linked to his run for Montgomery City Council five years ago. Burkette put about $3,600 in campaign contributions into a personal checking account or cashed the checks, the attorney general’s office said.

Burkette, who resigned from the Legislature on Tuesday, hasn’t responded to the charge publicly.

