In a letter to pro-life activists this week, President Trump promised to “continue our transformation of the federal judiciary” on the issue of abortion.

“With your help, I will win re-election, ensuring we have another four years to fight in the trenches for unborn children and their mothers,” said the letter, signed by Mr. Trump, and posted on his campaign’s website on Thursday. The president said he would appoint justices “who will respect the Constitution and not legislate an abortion agenda from the bench.”

Anti-abortion groups have visited homes in Midwestern swing states and Pennsylvania, especially heavily Roman Catholic areas home to many pro-life voters, to generate support for Mr. Trump’s candidacy in the fall presidential election, according to reporting from Fox News.

Only a quarter of Americans base their vote exclusively on the abortion issue, according to Gallup survey released in July. Even so, that number is “significantly higher than most others years in the trend,” the polling organization said.

In the key abortion decision on the U.S. Supreme Court this last term, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four more liberal justices on the court to strike down a Louisiana law that would’ve required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges in a local hospital.

