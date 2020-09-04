The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 8.4% in August from 10.2%, beating expectations.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added nearly 1.4 million jobs last month.

It was the first time the unemployment rate fell below 10% since the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread shutdowns in March.

The number of unemployed people fell by 2.8 million, to 13.6 million. In February, before the pandemic, 7.8 million people were out of work.

The improving economy should provide a boost to President Trump’s reelection prospects. In 2012, President Barack Obama won a second term with an unemployment rate of 7.9%.

