Osama bin Laden’s niece is a proud supporter of President Trump and believes the future of Western civilization depends on him being reelected, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Noor bin Ladin, who spells her last name slightly differently than the dead terrorist, endorsed Mr. Trump in what the Post described as being her first interview ever.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” said Ms. bin Ladin, according to the Post.

“He must be reelected,” she added, according to the Post. “It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

She reasoned the Islamic State terrorist organization, or ISIS, proliferated under the administration of former President Barack Obama, adding “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” according to the Post.

Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Obama’s former vice president, is running as the Democratic nominee to replace Mr. Trump. Several nationwide polls show him leading the incumbent currently.

Ms. bin Ladin, 33, is the child of Yeslam bin Ladin, the older half-brother of the former Al Qaeda leader responsible for masterminding the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

She was born in Switzerland and holds degrees from the University of Geneva and the University of London, the Post reported.

