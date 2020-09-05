Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, the retired pilot best known for successfully pulling off the “Miracle on the Hudson,” tore into President Trump in a series of Twitter posts Friday.

Mr. Sullenberger, who served in the U.S. Air Force before starting his civil aviation career, slammed Mr. Trump over disparaging remarks he reportedly made about service-members.

“While I am not surprised, I am disgusted by the current occupant of the Oval Office. He has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit for and to have no respect for the office he holds,” Mr. Sullenberger, 69, said on Twitter.

“He cannot understand selflessness because he is selfish. He cannot conceive of courage because he is a coward. He cannot feel duty because he is disloyal,” he tweeted. “We owe it not only to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, but to ourselves and to succeeding generations to vote him out.”

Mr. Sullenberger cited a story published by The Atlantic the previous day that alleges Mr. Trump said that Americans who died in war are “losers” and “suckers,” among other claims.

The Associated Press and Fox News subsequently confirmed parts of The Atlantic’s report, while the White House has forcefully rejected its contents and called it “a disgrace.”

Mr. Sullenberger gained fame in 2009 when he successfully landed a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River off Manhattan, effectively averting a possible catastrophe.

He said he was a longtime registered Republican as of 2018, but in February endorsed Democratic presidential challenger Joseph R. Biden over Mr. Trump, the GOP incumbent.

