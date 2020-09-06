Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris said Sunday that she thinks Russian interference could cause Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden to lose the 2020 election.

Ms. Harris told CNN that Russia will be at the “front of the line” to interfere in the 2020 election.

“Could it cost you the White House?” asked CNN personality Dana Bash about Russian election meddling to Ms. Harris.

“Theoretically of course,” Ms. Harris answered. “Yes.”

Ms. Harris, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said she and Mr. Biden are ‘realists’ that refuse to ignore Russian aggression. She did not say what information she explicitly relied on to make her assessment.

“We have classic voter suppression, we have what happened in 2016, which is foreign interference, we have a president who is trying to convince the American people not to believe in the integrity of our election system and compromise their belief that their vote might actually count,” Ms. Harris told CNN. “These things are all at play and I am very realistic, Joe is very realistic, that until we can win…that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote.”

Ms. Harris said she and Mr. Biden would surpass the obstacles and win the 2020 election anyway.

