DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania man rammed his ex-girlfriend’s car and then shot and killed her in front of her 11-year-old son before taking his own life, authorities said.

The Cambria County coroner’s office said 37-year-old Amanda Boring of Johnstown was driving in Conemaugh Township after 10 p.m. Friday when her car was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old William Yarina of Franklin Boorough.

Authorities said the two got out of their vehicles and got into an argument before Yarina shot Boring and then himself. Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced both dead at the scene of single gunshot wounds to the chest. He ruled Boring’s death a homicide and Yarina’s death a suicide.

Among those who called 911 was Boring’s 11-year-old son, who was in her vehicle and witnessed the crime. He was unharmed.

Robert Barmoy, owner of Woodside Bar and Grill, called her a “very good friend” who would be “greatly missed,” The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reported.

Barmoy, who said he had been close with Boring and spent time with her and her two sons, remembered her as a “good mom” who was always doing something for her children.

“She was the most gentle, kind person who would give anything to anybody, anytime,” he said.

Barmoy organized an anti-domestic violence event Saturday night at his bar and said he would donate 10% of his sales for the day to Boring’s sons. He sad Lauren Darbouze of the Darbouze Law Group was to match the proceeds and the tips from the day.

