By - Associated Press - Sunday, September 6, 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say a 21-year-old Grand Forks man has been arrested following an early morning robbery in the city.

Police said officers were responded at 12:43 a.m. Sunday at a Cenex store. Police say officers arrived on scene as the 911 call was still being made.

A K-9 unit responded and tracked the suspect about six blocks before the arrest.

Police say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide