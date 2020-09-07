ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered as a family man and dedicated civil servant who was killed in the line of duty, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The funeral events started with a procession from the funeral home to the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica for the service.

St. Louis resident Berenice Wilkerson was among those who came to pay their respects.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened,” she said. “He put his life on the line every day for us. This is the least I can do.”

Bohannon was shot Aug. 29 as he investigated a report of a gunman barricaded inside a home. The 29-year-old married father of three, died the following day.

Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in his death.

