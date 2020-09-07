The Navy is searching for a sailor who went missing from the USS Nimitz in the Arabian Sea late Sunday, military officials said.

Details of the incident are murky, but the Navy said that the Nimitz reported a “man overboard” just before 7 p.m. local time after conducting a thorough search of the ship.

“The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) & guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) are currently conducting search & rescue operations in the North Arabian Sea following reports of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor, Sept 6,” the Navy’s Fifth Fleet said in a Twitter post. “The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown on board aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. The Sailor’s name is being held in accordance with U.S. Navy policy.”

The Arabian Sea is a strategically vital region for the U.S. military, given its proximity to both the Middle East and the Horn of Africa. American ships regularly patrol the area.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.