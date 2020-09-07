POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) - Police in Point Pleasant arrested two people Monday in relation to a double stabbing.

The police department says officers responded a call for a fight on the beach and found two men with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

The police department says it has two men in custody and there is no threat to the public. Police are still investigating and say more information will be provided at a later date.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.