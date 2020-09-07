An Army veteran who was badly burned in Iraq wants people to know that an anti-Trump meme featuring his face doesn’t represent his views.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Bobby Henline posted a video Monday asking people to “stop using me for your propaganda,” referring to a meme showing him in uniform with the caption, “Trump says he’s a loser. I say he’s a hero! What do you say?”

Mr. Henline said he had nothing to do with the post.

“That’s my face. I’m here to tell you, it’s not true,” he said.

“Look at that. People, stop using me for your propaganda, for your agenda,” Mr. Henline said in the video, which he posted on social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook. “I’m not here for that.”

The meme referred to a Sept. 3 report in The Atlantic that cited anonymous sources saying Mr. Trump resisted visiting a military cemetery near Paris because it was “filled with losers,” which the president has staunchly denied.

Mr. Henline, who suffered burns over 40% of his body in a 2007 roadside bomb blast, said he didn’t believe that Mr. Trump had called him a loser.

“I don’t know what Trump said, but I’m sure he didn’t call me a loser. I didn’t hear him call me a loser,” said Mr. Henline, who now works as a stand-up comedian and motivational speaker. “So this has got to stop. Stop using my image.”

“I don’t know what @realDonaldTrump said, but I’m sure he didn’t call me a loser. I didn’t hear him call me a loser, so this has got to stop. Stop using my image.” pic.twitter.com/u8jpKKGOld — Poland Loves Trump 🇵🇱 (@Woj_Pawelczyk) September 7, 2020

It was unclear who created the meme, which was apparently shared on TikTok by the MSNBC Rachel Maddow fan group.

“Fox News, call me, somebody, let’s get this out there on a bigger platform, so people will know not to use me, not put a face to whatever this is they think he said,” Mr. Henline said. “It’s ridiculous. Stop the s—t. Let’s move on, I’m not part of all this.”

He added on Facebook, “President Trump let’s do lunch. #trump2020.”

