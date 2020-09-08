HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois doctor convicted of killing his estranged wife and burning her body was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison by a Saline County judge.

Brian Burns was sentenced by Saline County Circuit Judge Walden Morris, who called the 61-year-old defendant “a danger to society.”

Carla Burns, 49, had worked as a nurse as well as a professor at Southeastern Illinois College. Prosecutors contended Burns decided to kill his wife in 2016 because he was going to take a financial hit if she filed a separate tax return during their divorce proceedings. Burns’ defense argued during the trial her death by shooting was not intentional.

“My wife died accidentally,” Burns said Tuesday during his allocution.

Burn’s sentence will be served consecutively with a five-year sentence for the charge of concealment of a homicidal death.

Burns is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for trying to arrange the kidnapping of former Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw. Burns was convicted in 2017 of solicitation with intent to commit aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated kidnapping. Burns’ trial hinged on clandestinely recorded conversations between Burns and his cellmate, Mark Stricklin.

