Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday slammed committee chairman Jerrod Nadler, New York Democrat, for refusing to acknowledge “violent left-wing extremists.”

Led by the committee’s ranking Republican, Jim Jordan of Ohio, the group said Mr. Nadler has trivialized the violence and rioting that is “destroying Democrat-run American cities.”

“You have wasted the first 20 months of your chairmanship on fruitless partisan investigations in furtherance of your obsession with attacking President Trump,” the letter stated. “We urge you not to waste any more time. The jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee provides you with a unique authority to condemn the violence and disorder in Democrat-run cities.”

In addition to Mr. Jordan, the letter was signed by Republicans Ken Buck of Colorado, James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

The Republicans also denounced Mr. Nadler for calling Antifa a “myth.” He also criticized the chairman for refusing to hold hearings on the riots that occurred across the country since George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

“As parts of these cities literally burn, prominent Democrat leaders look the other way on lawlessness and disorder,” the Republicans wrote. “Even you, the chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee, with a unique platform to denounce left-wing violence have trivialized it as ‘imaginary’ and a ‘myth.’”

The letter called on Mr. Nadler to both condemn “left-wing violent extremism” and hold a hearing on the civil unrest occurring in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.