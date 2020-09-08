The Navy has called off the search effort for a sailor reported missing from his aircraft carrier currently operating in the Arabian Sea.

Navy Petty Officer Ian McKnight, assigned to the U.S.S. Nimitz was thought to have gone overboard on September 6. After a search of the ship and a “man overboard” alert, the Nimitz, the U.S.S. Princeton and military aircraft conducted a sweep of the area for any sign of the missing sailor, Navy officials said.

The search was called off September 8, officials said. Petty Officer McKnight’s family was notified. He has been formally listed as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown,” or “DUSTWUN,” Navy officials said.

“We hold his family and friends in our hearts during this difficult time,” said Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of the U.S.S. Nimitz.

The disappearance remains under investigation, officials said.

