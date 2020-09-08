Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign released an ad on Tuesday pitching Americans on a chance to “start fresh” after a “darkness” that has emanated across the country under President Trump.

“This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us,” the 60-second ad says, echoing a theme from Mr. Biden’s Democratic National Convention speech. “To end the anger, the division, the violence — and start fresh.”

The ad includes clips of violence in the streets, as well as Mr. Trump’s holding a Bible outside of St. John’s Church earlier this year after law enforcement had cleared the area of protesters near the White House.

“We’ve had four years of a president who brings out the worst in America. Isn’t it time we had a president who brought out the best?” the ad says.

Mr. Biden’s campaign also released a 30-second ad that knocks Mr. Trump’s proposal to cut payroll taxes as a blow to Social Security that includes images of the president golfing.

The ads are part of a $47 million effort the Biden campaign is putting into broadcast and digital this week in battleground states, which include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

