White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday said President Trump plans to release another list of potential U.S. Supreme Court picks very shortly.

“I’m optimistic that you’ll see those SCOTUS picks in [the] coming days,” Mr. Meadows told reporters outside the White House.

The president had said in June he would release a new list by Sept. 1.

“I don’t know that there’s been a delay as much as there has been a whole lot of other priorities that we’ve been working on,” Mr. Meadows said. “I’m excited about the list, and the president will be signing off on that in the coming days.”

Mr. Trump had released a similar list during the 2016 campaign.

The move was credited with helping Mr. Trump keep wary conservatives in his camp ahead of the 2016 general election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court if he defeats Mr. Trump and a vacancy opens up, though it’s unclear whether Mr. Biden will release a specific list of would-be picks before the election.

