The Army’s retro World War II-era uniforms will be widely available by the end of the year and the military is making it easier for soldiers to buy them.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service recently doubled the credit limit on its zero-interest Military Clothing Plan from $500 to $1,000 and extended the repayment length from eight to 12 months, officials said in a statement.

While the new financial incentives are available to all soldiers, airmen and Marines, officials specifically cited the looming rollout of the Army Green Service Uniform, more commonly known as the “Pinks and Greens,” and expected to be wildly popular among service members.

The uniforms will be available in most domestic exchange stores by the end of the year and at overseas locations by March, officials said.

“Raising the Military Clothing Plan’s credit limit strengthens the Military Star card’s ability to help service members responsibly build credit while giving them greater flexibility to pay for their required uniforms,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, senior enlisted advisor at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

The Army Green Service Uniform will not be mandatory until 2027.

