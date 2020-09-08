Nine drugmakers pledged Tuesday to secure rigorous data on the safety and efficacy of their coronavirus vaccines before seeking approval, hoping to reassure the public as the vaccine race becomes a political football in the homestretch of the presidential campaign.

President Trump is tying the vaccine race to Election Day, saying Democrats are using shutdown orders and doubts about his vaccine push to make him look bad as the death count approaches 200,000 and economic pain lingers.

In an unusual “public letter,” the company CEOs pledged to make the “safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals” their top priority. They also said they wouldn’t seek emergency approval of their candidates before “demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA.”

The pledge is designed to reassure the public amid fears that drug makers will cut corners in seeking the Food and Drug Administration’s signoff on a vaccine, given the reputational benefit they would receive for delivering a vaccine.

However, the letter leaves the door open to an early form of approval, known as emergency use authorization (EUA), ahead of full regulatory approval — a process that could allow for early administration to people like health care workers and give Mr. Trump a chance to spike the football before Nov. 3.

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are engaged in phase-3 trials of their vaccine candidates in the U.S.

Their CEOS signed the letter alongside six others — GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novavax, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson and BioNTech, a Germany company that is working with Pfizer.

Pfizer has 25,000 participants enrolled and appears to be the most bullish in its public statements.

“If the large-scale trial is successful, we still expect to file for Emergency Use Authorization or some form of regulatory approval as early as October 2020,” the company said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla reiterated that timeline on NBC’s “Today” program.

“When the study will read out depends on multiple variables, but right now our model, our best guess predicts that we will have an answer by the end of October,” he said.

He pegged the chances of things proceeding on that time frame at about 60%.

Some experts doubt that a vaccine will be ready before the end of the year, citing the time it takes to fill enrollment, administer doses and then see who gets sick or not.

Moncef Slaoui, a scientist leading the White House effort to speed along a vaccine, recently said it is “extremely unlikely but not impossible” to get results of the vaccine trials by the end of next month. He told NPR there is a “a very, very low chance that the trials that are running as we speak could read before the end of October.”

Mr. Trump says his push, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, is a historic effort that will rescue the country from the depths of the pandemic that’s killed nearly 190,000 people. He’s accused his Democratic rivals, Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris, of casting doubt on the speed of the effort for political purposes and endangering lives.

He’s also fuming at liberal governors who’ve taken a cautious approach to reopening their economies. The president thinks they want to harm his electoral chances.

“Democrats will open up their states on November 4th, the day after the Election,” he tweeted Tuesday. “These shutdowns are ridiculous, and only being done to hurt the economy prior to the most important election, perhaps, in our history!”

• David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.