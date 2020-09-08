ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to killing his sister nearly three years ago in North Carolina.

Claude Henderson II was initially charged in Kayla Hensley’s death in November 2017, the same month authorities found her body near a dumpster with severe cuts on her neck, according to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation into her death found that Hensley, who was 18, was killed inside the family’s residence in a Weaverville mobile home park, the release said. The district attorney’s office said Henderson confessed to killing his sister when law enforcement officers interviewed him. He was 14 at the time of her death.

Henderson was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was later switched after the defense questioned whether he could “premeditate and deliberate before the murder” due to his age.

He pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge Tuesday, and will be serving out his 16- to 20-year prison sentence at the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

“My heart goes out to Kayla’s mother Susan Maltry who has showed great emotional strength and grace in working with both investigators, court personnel, and my office throughout this unspeakable tragedy,” Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said in the release. “I wish her peace and healing.”

