House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer accused Senate Republicans of loading their latest coronavirus relief bill with “poison pills,” which will tank any chance of it passing the Democrat-controlled House.

“After months of inaction, Republicans are finally realizing the damage their pause has done to the American economy and our nation’s health. As they scramble to make up for this historic mistake, Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere,” Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer said in a joint statement Tuesday.

“This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support,” they added.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, and Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, also said the “emaciated” proposal is merely being pushed to give vulnerable GOP Senators a shield to “maintain the appearance that they’re not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn’t want to spend a nickel to help people.”

The text of the GOP proposal has not been released, but lawmakers were expecting last week for it to be slimmed-down from their $1 trillion proposal rolled out in July.

Republicans were considering $300 weekly payments for enhanced unemployment, an additional $258 billion for renewing the small business Paycheck Protection Program, $29 billion for vaccine research, $16 billion for testing and contact tracing, and $105 billion for schools.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said he will introduce the bill Tuesday and tee up a vote for later this week.

