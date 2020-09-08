Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said the company hopes to know whether it will be able to have a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of October.

“When the study will read out depends on multiple variables, but right now our model, our best guess predicts that we will have an answer by the end of October,” Mr. Bourla said on NBC’s “Today” program.

He pegged the chances of things proceeding on that time frame at about 60%.

Dr. Bourla said the company’s Phase 3 vaccine trial is proceeding “very well.”

“We have already recruited 25,000 patients,” he said.

Pfizer is working with Germany-based BioNTerch to develop a vaccine in partnership with the Trump administration.

Pfizer is one of nine major pharmaceutical companies to sign a recent pledge not to rush out a vaccine without proper testing and safety precautions.

President Trump said Monday that vaccines could be on the market as soon as next month.

