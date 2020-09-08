DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother Sunday night, shooting at their vehicle and also wounding the woman’s brother, authorities said.

Justin Deion Turner, 23, was charged Monday with two counts of murder in the death of 22-year-old Crystal Williams and her mother, 46-year-old Danyel Sims, news outlets reported. Turner was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Dunwoody police said Williams was leaving an apartment complex Sunday evening with her mother, her brother Malachi, and a child when Turner cut them off and fired multiple shots into their vehicle.

Police said Sims and Crystal Williams died from their wounds. Malachi Williams, 18, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. The child was unharmed.

Police said Turner fled the scene and was caught in Atlanta Monday. It’s unclear whether Turner had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

