President Trump’s campaign released a new ad on Tuesday saying that Joseph R. Biden is threatening to bring Mr. Trump’s “great American comeback” to a screeching halt by shutting the economy down again.

The ad says “the greatest economy the world has ever seen” is coming back to life after an August employment report that saw 1.37 million jobs added last month.

“But Joe Biden wants to change that,” the ad says, playing a clip of Mr. Biden saying in a recent interview he’d be willing to shut the economy back down if scientists said it was necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Why would we ever let Biden kill countless American businesses, jobs and our economic future?” the ad says.

The TV ad is set to air this week in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

After significant pushback, Mr. Biden later said he might have misinterpreted the question and that he doesn’t see a need to shut down the entire economy again.

