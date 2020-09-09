The murder rate in Chicago has dropped 50 percent since the Justice Department launched Operation Legend in July, U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr announced on Wednesday.

Since the crime-fighting program launched nearly five weeks ago, more than 500 people have been arrested and 124 individuals have been charged with federal crimes, Mr. Barr said.

The arrests have helped reduce Chicago’s murder rate to the lowest its been at any time since April, he said.

“The bottom line is that Operation Legend has played a critical role in cutting Chicago’s murder rate in half since before the operation,” Mr. Barr told reporters during a press conference in Chicago.

In the first weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, murders dropped by 50 percent over the previous five weeks and August recorded a 45 percent decrease in murders compared to July and 35 percent decline compared to June, Mr. Barr said.

Roughly 400 federal agents are working in Chicago as part of Operation Legend, including at least 200 who were already there but had their roles repurposed. The remaining 200 agents were already working there.

“Together federal, state and local law enforcement in Chicago working as partners have reversed the dangerous spike in violence,” Mr. Barr continued.

Operation Legend launched on July 8 to join federal authorities with state and local officers to fight violent crime in select cities across the country. It was expanded to Chicago on July 22.

The initiative is named in honor of LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old who was shot and killed while he slept in his family’s apartment on June 29 in Kansas City. Last month, federal prosecutors in Kansas City filed murder charges against his suspected killer, Ryson Ellis.

All told, Operation Legend has sent federal agents to nine U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, St. Louis, Detroit and Cleveland. The effort has nabbed more than 2,000 suspects, including 592 defendants who have been charged with federal crimes.

Among the 124 defendants charged with federal crimes in Chicago, 90 are facing firearms offenses, 30 are facing drug charges and four are accused of other violent crimes, Mr. Barr said.

Operation Legend initially met resistance from local officials in Chicago who fretted the officers would use the same heavy-handed tactics on display in Portland.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, at the time said she would be firm against using that type of force in her city. But she ultimately agreed to allow federal agents into Chicago, saying they were not military troops but law enforcement personnel to support existing infrastructure.

Mr. Barr declined to criticize her reluctance at the press conference, saying Ms. Lightfoot and President Trump talked and addressed any concerns.

Still, many elected officials in the Democratic-controlled city opposed Operation Legend.

More than 60 officials sent Ms. Lightfoot a letter in July demanding that federal agents be denied from entering Chicago and be barred from using local police or sheriff resources during their stay.

Despite the resistance, Operation Legend agents have been working well with local authorities, Mr. Barr said.

“This is all about working in partnership with state and local departments and that partnership is working well right now,” he said. “I am confident the work we are doing is improving the situation.”

