Two anti-Trump suspects face a slew of charges and up to 15 years in prison for a MAGA hat incident with a child that went viral on social media.

Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow will be judged by a jury of their Delaware peers on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes for an August confrontation seen by over 5 million people on Twitter.

Footage of the 21-year-old suspects in the parking lot of the Chase Center in Wilmington after the Democratic National Convention shows a seven-year-old boy demanding they give his hat back.

They responded to the boy and his mother by saying they didn’t “give a f—” about destroyed signage or the MAGA hat.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” a spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told Fox News Wednesday.

The suspects, who allegedly punched a man in the face during the Aug. 20 argument, are out on bail.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy.



Why?



Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump.



Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.