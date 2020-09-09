President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, shortly after his administration helped broker a new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde, the member of the Norwegian Parliament who nominated Mr. Trump, told Fox News.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, Mr. Tybring-Gjedde also cited Mr. Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Mr. Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Mr. Trump after the president’s 2018 summit in Singapore with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.

Former President Barack Obama was awarded the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for Mr. Obama’s “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” Mr. Tybring-Gjedde said.

