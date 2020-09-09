President Trump said Wednesday that he’s reversing a decision by the U.S. Navy that would have canceled its contract with Catholic priests who serve as chaplains at military bases.

“The United States Navy, or the Department of Defense, will NOT be cancelling its contract with Catholic Priests who serve our men and women in the Armed Forces so well, and with such great compassion & skill,” the president tweeted. “This will no longer be even a point of discussion!”

He included Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, on his social media post.

The Navy had declined to renew contracts with Catholic priests in a supposed “cost-cutting” move, leaving bases without enough chaplains to keep services going, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported last weekend.

The paper said religious services would continue on overseas bases and on Navy ships.

