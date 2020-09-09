Liberal judicial advocacy group Demand Justice is calling for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees before the November election.

Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon told C-SPAN on Wednesday his group has spoken to Mr. Biden and his campaign about releasing a list of candidates for any vacancy that could materialize if Mr. Biden is elected president.

“The vice president has said that he’s considering it,” Mr. Fallon said on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal. “We know that he’s made a commitment to nominate the first African American woman to the bench, and we think that’s amazing. We’d love for him to go further to say some names that he’s considering.”

Demand Justice has published a list of potential nominees for a Democratic president to appoint and Mr. Fallon said his group would update the list with more names in “a couple of days.”

Liberal attention to the issue of potential Supreme Court nominees comes as President Trump is preparing to update his own list of potential candiates. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday the president would approve a revised shortlist in the coming days.

Mr. Trump successfully leveraged a list of potential Supreme Court nominees during the 2016 campaign to recruit skeptical conservative voters and is looking to repeat that accomplishment in 2020.

Mr. Fallon said he thinks Mr. Biden should act now to show the differences between Mr. Biden’s potential nominees and the president’s picks for the high court.

