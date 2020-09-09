Los Angeles County announced Wednesday that trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities will be banned this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

“Trunk or treating,” haunted houses, carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and parties of any kind will also be prohibited, the release stated.

The county included a list of allowed Halloween activities, like “online parties,” online pumpkin carving contests, drive-in movies, and drive-thru parades.

“Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants,” and “dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations,” will still be allowed this year, the county said.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had claimed 6,036 lives in Los Angeles County, with 249,241 confirmed cases, KTLA reported.

