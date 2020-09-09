MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A middle Georgia police officer shot a man on Wednesday who is suspected in business burglaries.

The Union-Recorder reports that the man was shot in the foot by a Milledgeville police officer and taken to a Macon hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an inquiry into the shooting,

Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence identifies the burglary suspect as 50-year-old Antonio Craig Morton of Atlanta. Lawrence said two businesses were burglarized in Eatonton around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the suspect taking a pickup truck.

Police officers in Milledgeville spotted the pickup. It’s not yet clear what led from that to the shooting near the Oconee River.

The GBI says it’s the 68th shooting involving a law enforcement officer that it has been asked to investigate this year.

