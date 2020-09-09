House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump Wednesday after a new report surfaced that he intentionally downplayed the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year.

“The President’s own words spell out the devastating truth: Trump was fully aware of the catastrophic nature of the coronavirus but hid the facts and refused to take the threat seriously, leaving our entire country exposed and unprepared,” she said in a statement. “The horrifying toll of Trump’s deadly disinformation and negligence in the lives of grieving families and to our economy is a historic national tragedy.”

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said the allegations detailed in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage,” underscored the need for Congress to pass the Democrats’ priorities on coronavirus relief.

Mr. Trump reportedly told Mr. Woodward in February that he was briefed on how dangerous the virus could be, even saying he knew it would be worse than the flue.

“I wanted to always play it down,” Mr. Trump told Woodward on March 19. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

