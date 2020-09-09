The Trump campaign on Wednesday dismissed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden as weak on China and said Mr. Biden was essentially mimicking the president’s own policies with a new plan to try to keep American jobs from going overseas.

Trump campaign senior advisor Steve Cortes described Mr. Biden as a “committed globalist corporatist” throughout the former vice president’s long career in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Cortes said the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Mr. Biden championed as a U.S. senator, cost Michigan more than 200,000 manufacturing jobs from its passage until President Trump’s election.

Mr. Trump has since rewritten the trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

“Biden was the best friend that the Chinese Communist Party regime could ever ask for in Washington, D.C.,” Mr. Cortes told reporters on a conference call.

Mr. Cortes pointed to Mr. Biden’s lobbying as a senator and vice president for China’s full inclusion in the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to secure its treatment as a friendly trading partner with the U.S.

Mr. Biden is in Michigan on Wednesday to talk about his new proposal on preventing the offshoring of American jobs.

Mr. Cortes said it was “fascinating” that Mr. Biden is now trying to “masquerade as an economic nationalist” and that his proposal largely mimics what Mr. Trump would pursue in a second term in office.

Rep. Jack Bergman, Michigan Republican, said on the call that China has been rolling Mr. Biden for years.

“President Trump’s policy on China puts America first, while Joe Biden has been getting steamrolled for nearly five decades,” Mr. Bergman said. “We cannot afford four years of a weak-kneed, lackluster, visionless leader like Joe Biden.”

