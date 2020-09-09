President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee teamed up to raise $210 million in August, pulling in a little more than half of the $365 million haul for Joseph R. Biden and the Democrats.

The RNC said on Wednesday that they raised $76 million over the course of the four-day GOP convention last month.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Republicans are focused on putting money into a “muscular field operation and ground game,” while Mr. Biden’s team is focused mainly on TV.

“We like our strategy better,” Mr. Stepien said. “The Trump campaign will have all the resources we need to spread the message of President Trump’s incredible record of achievement, on the ground and on the air, and define Joe Biden as a tool of the radical left.”

The RNC said Democrats relied in part on “Hollywood celebrities” and gimmicks to juice their fundraising numbers.

The Biden campaign outpaced Mr. Trump’s team on the television airwaves last month, though the Trump campaign is pushing ahead with a new TV effort in a handful of battleground states this week.

Mr. Trump said this week he’s prepared to spend his own money if he needs to do so.

Those comments came after the New York Times published a story suggesting that the president’s campaign managed to blow a sizable cash edge he had enjoyed over Mr. Biden earlier this year with a number of questionable spending decisions.

