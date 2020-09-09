President Trump’s two scheduled campaign rallies this weekend in Nevada have been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing a source familiar with the situation, reported that the president’s events in Reno on Satuday and Las Vegas on Sunday won’t go forward.

Nevada’s guidelines limit large gatherings to 50 people or less.

The Trump campaign’s co-chair in Nevada, Adam Laxalt, tweeted the news of the cancellation on Twitter.

“Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled,” he said. “Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada — home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented — to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!”

