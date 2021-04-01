SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - Two Western Nebraska Community College students died Thursday in an accident at the schools aviation maintenance facility at the Sidney airport, college officials said.

In a news release the college said the students died “as a result of a tragic accident” but didn’t give details about what happened. Officials won’t release the names of the students who were killed until their families can be notified.

The college said in the release that officials will assist local authorities in an investigation of the accident.

The college‘s website says the aviation program prepares students for entry-level aviation maintenance technician jobs. Western Nebraska Community College has campuses in Alliance, Scottsbluff and Sidney.

