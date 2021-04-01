CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - A man who barricaded himself in a Claremont building died during an exchange of gunfire with New Hampshire state police, the attorney general’s office said.

A state police SWAT team was called to the building, described in real estate listings as an industrial warehouse property, late Wednesday. Local police in Claremont had responded to the area earlier for a report of gunshots fired.

“During the incident that unfolded, gunfire was exchanged between the male and troopers resulting in the male’s death,” a news release from the attorney general’s office Thursday said.

No law enforcement officers or other people were hurt. The troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras, the office said.

An autopsy was scheduled.

No names have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.